Photos show hunger and water scarcity as drought grips northern Kenya

TURKANA COUNTY, Kenya (AP) — Prolonged drought has left millions of people struggling to find food and water in parts of northern Kenya, where livestock deaths have deepened the crisis for pastoral communities.

Images show residents lining up for food aid, sharing rations after distributions and children and women fetching scarce water for households and surviving animals.

The northeastern regions, including areas near the Somali border, are among the hardest hit after repeated failed rainy seasons.

