Photos of NATO-led military exercises in Germany

PUTLOS, Germany (AP) — Thousands of troops from more than a dozen nations attended NATO-led military exercises in northern Germany called Steadfast Dart 2026.

This first deployment in Europe of NATO’s high readiness spearhead force involved warships, aircraft and soldiers from 13 nations: Italy, Greece, Germany, the Czech Republic, Spain, Lithuania, Estonia and Turkey, with support from France, Belgium, Poland, the UK and the Netherlands.

