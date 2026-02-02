Pakistani forces kill 177 Baloch militants in 48 hours, the highest toll in decades

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces killed about two dozen militants overnight in multiple raids in the insurgency-hit southwest…

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces killed about two dozen militants overnight in multiple raids in the insurgency-hit southwest bordering Afghanistan, raising the militant death toll to 177 in the past 48 hours, officials said Monday. The announcement follows a wave of coordinated insurgent attacks that killed 50 people, mostly civilians, including women and children.

Police backed by the military have been conducting raids in several areas against members of the outlawed separatist Baloch Liberation Army since early Saturday, after nearly 200 militants in small groups carried out simultaneous suicide bombings and gun attacks on police stations, civilian homes and security facilities across Balochistan province.

Analysts say the scale of militant deaths in the past 48 hours is the highest in decades.

The militant attacks have drawn widespread condemnation from political leaders across Pakistan, including members of the party led by imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On Monday, Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif said the weekend attacks claimed by BLA killed 33 civilians and 17 security forces. He cited higher civilian casualties from the attacks during a speech to parliament.

Asif ruled out any possibility of talks with the BLA, saying no talks would be held with “terrorists” who killed civilians, including women and children, when they attacked residences of Baloch laborers in the port city of Gwadar on Saturday.

On Monday, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in a statement praised the security forces for killing an additional 22 insurgents. He described those killed as “Indian-backed terrorists.” However, he offered no evidence of Indian involvement, and there was no immediate response from New Delhi.

Though it is Pakistan’s largest province, Balochistan is its least populated, made up largely of high mountains. It’s also a hub for the country’s ethnic Baloch minority, whose members say they face discrimination and exploitation by the central government. That has fueled a separatist insurgency demanding independence. Islamic militants also operate in the province.

Authorities said normalcy was largely returned to the province on Monday, but the train service between Balochistan and the rest of the country remained suspended for a third consecutive day. Provincial authorities suspended train service following the attacks, citing security concerns, and the suspension remains in effect.

In March, at least 31 people were killed when BLA militants attacked the Jaffar express train carrying hundreds of people in Balochistan, taking passengers hostage before security forces launched a rescue operation. All 33 assailants were killed, and the passengers were freed.

The BLA, which is banned in Pakistan, has carried out numerous attacks in recent years, frequently targeting security forces, Chinese interests and infrastructure projects. Authorities say the group has operated with support from the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, which is allied with Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers.

Ahmed reported from Islamabad.

