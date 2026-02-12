One Extraordinary Photo: Golden moment as Italy celebrates luge win

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — With more than three decades at The Associated Press, Aijaz Rahi is a Bangalore-based photojournalist…

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — With more than three decades at The Associated Press, Aijaz Rahi is a Bangalore-based photojournalist and photo editor whose work has documented conflict in his native Kashmir and Afghanistan, alongside major news events across South Asia and beyond. His portfolio also includes coverage of global sporting spectacles such as the soccer World Cup, the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics and multiple Cricket World Cups.

Why this photo

It captures the emotional peak of Olympic competition. The celebration at the luge finish line reflects the overwhelming joy of the Italian athletes and their team as they secure a gold medal on home soil. Their raw expressions of pride and triumph make the moment feel authentic and powerful.

How I made this photo

This photo was made by positioning myself head-on at the finish area in freezing conditions to capture the athletes’ immediate reaction after the run. The framing centers the gold medalists while their teammates lean in around them, creating a natural frame that emphasizes the emotion of the moment.

Why this photo works

This photo works because it combines action with emotion. The athletes’ joyful expressions instantly communicate triumph, while the surrounding teammates add depth and context to the story. The tight composition draws viewers into the scene, making them feel closely connected to the moment.

