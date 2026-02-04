Leader of South Africa’s second biggest political party says he will step down

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The leader of South Africa’s second biggest political party said Wednesday that he will not stand for…

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The leader of South Africa’s second biggest political party said Wednesday that he will not stand for reelection for the leadership of the Democratic Alliance.

John Steenhuisen led his party’s election campaign in 2024, when the African National Congress lost its parliamentary majority for the first time since it came into power at the end of apartheid, or white minority rule, in 1994.

He was an integral part of negotiations that led to a government of national unity between the DA, ANC and smaller parties. In his announcement Wednesday, Steenhuisen described that as one of his biggest political achievements.

“It was only by gaining access to the levers of national power that we could ever hope to build a more prosperous, fair and successful country,” Steenhuisen said.

He added that it was crucial for the DA to evolve from an opposition party to playing a meaningful role in the government.

His departure follows political tensions in his party that included claims that he had misused party funds, but an internal investigation cleared him of the allegations.

Following the formation of the government of national unity, Steenhuisen was appointed as minister of agriculture. He intends to remain in that role.

He said a main objective is tackling an ongoing foot-and-mouth disease outbreak, and that it would be difficult while leading a campaign for reelection.

His party is set to hold a conference in April before contesting local government elections later in the year.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.