Japan’s Ami Nakai and Kaori Sakamoto stun US ‘Blade Angels’ to lead short program, in photos

MILAN (AP) — Ami Nakai and Japanese teammate Kaori Sakamoto upstaged Alysa Liu and the rest of the “Blade Angels” from the U.S. to take the lead after the short program in the women’s figure skating competition at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

