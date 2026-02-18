Live Radio
Home » World News » Japan’s Ami Nakai and…

Japan’s Ami Nakai and Kaori Sakamoto stun US ‘Blade Angels’ to lead short program, in photos

The Associated Press

February 18, 2026, 8:13 AM

MILAN (AP) — Ami Nakai and Japanese teammate Kaori Sakamoto upstaged Alysa Liu and the rest of the “Blade Angels” from the U.S. to take the lead after the short program in the women’s figure skating competition at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up