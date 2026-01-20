The Latest: Greenland and threat of Trump tariffs loom over Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Corporate chiefs and government leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, are in Davos, Switzerland, this week,…

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Corporate chiefs and government leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, are in Davos, Switzerland, this week, joining an elite annual World Economic Forum that promotes dialogue and economic progress, even as actions from Washington have upended the global order and billionaires have reaped trillions in new wealth as the poor lag behind.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that the European Union “should not hesitate” to use the trade bloc’s anti-coercion instrument in face of Trump’s tariff threats over Greenland.

Unofficially known as the “trade bazooka,” the anti-coercion instrument could sanction individuals or institutions found to be putting undue pressure on the EU.

Trump’s third visit to Davos as president comes as U.S. allies worry about his ambition to take over Greenland, while Latin America grapples with his efforts to seize Venezuela’s oil and business leaders and lawmakers at home express concerns about his hardball tactics toward Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Here is the latest:

Europe cannot be a ‘miserable slave’ to Trump, says Belgium’s prime minister

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said at Davos that with Trump’s Greenland provocations, “so many red lines have been crossed” in Europe.

“Being a happy vassal is one thing. Being a miserable slave is something else. If you back down now you’re going to lose your dignity,” he said during a panel discussion on redefining Europe’s place in the world.

De Wever said that he and Belgium’s King Philippe will meet with Trump on Wednesday where they will plan to press for a return to the old military alliance between Brussels and Washington.

“We either stand together or we will stand divided, and if we are divided, there is the end of an era, of 80 years of Atlanticism, really drawing to a close,” he said.

The former mayor of Antwerp, quoting the Italian philosopher Antonio Gramsci, said that in a time of great transformation that it is up to U.S. president if the alliance holds. “It’s up to him (Trump) to decide if he wants to be a monster – yes or no.”

Baby dies from cold in Gaza as leaders meet at Davos to discuss Trump’s Board of Peace

Grim humanitarian conditions remain in Gaza, months after the ceasefire paused two years of war between Israel and Hamas militants.

Trump’s ceasefire plan is high on the agenda for world leaders gathered at Davos, as the president hopes to establish his Board of Peace to oversee the ceasefire. However, it faces many questions over its membership and scope.

Khalid Abu Jarad holds the body of his 3-month-old niece, Shaza Abu Jarad, who, according to the health ministry, died from hypothermia, in Gaza City, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

The Palestinian baby who died from hypothermia on Tuesday in the Gaza Strip is among the more than 100 children who have died since the start of the ceasefire in October.

Israel controls the crossings into Gaza. The ceasefire has allowed a surge in humanitarian aid into Gaza, mainly food. Residents say shortages of blankets and warm clothes remain, and there is little wood for fires. There’s been no central electricity in Gaza since the first few days of the war in 2023.

Qatar’s prime minister warns of rising tensions in the Middle East

Speaking on a panel Tuesday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said mounting uncertainty across the region underscores the need for diplomacy over escalation.

“The region is going through a lot of tensions, and we can’t exclude what’s happening in Iran, and I believe with all this turmoil we need to resort to wisdom,” he said, adding that there is a need to reshape the architecture of security.

He also said that his country advised the Trump administration to address the Iran’s nuclear issue through diplomacy. The tiny, gas-rich Gulf Arab state of Qatar hosts the biggest U.S. military base in the Middle East, and has been designated a U.S. “major non-NATO ally.”

▶ Read more about the nuclear risks of Iran’s crisis

Spain’s prime minister cancels Davos trip after deadly train crash

Spain began three days of mourning Tuesday for the 41 victims of the high-speed train collision.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said he will not travel to Davos, as authorities work to locate more victims in the wreckage and determine the cause. Sánchez visited the site of the accident in the country’s south on Monday.

▶Read more about the crash’s aftermath

Qatar has been invited to join Gaza’s Board of Peace

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani says the gas-rich Gulf country has been invited to join President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace.

“We are happy to be a contributor to peace in the region,” he told a panel at Davos on Tuesday.

He said Trump’s proposal has provided a “path” for peace in the Middle East, but “we have a lot of work to be done.”

Bessent says ‘do not retaliate’ against US for its Greenland plans

When asked at Davos about the emergency summit E.U. leaders are planning in response to U.S. plans for Greenland, Bessent said: “I would say exactly what I said after Liberation Day last April, when the president imposed tariff levels on the whole world. I tell everyone sit back, take a deep breath. Do not retaliate. Do not retaliate. The president will be here tomorrow, and he will get his message across.”

Macron warns of ‘a world without rules’

He also appealed for nations to come together and focus on problems they share, even as “conflict has become normalized.”

The French president noted a shift “towards a world without rules, where international law is trampled underfoot and where the only law that seems to matter is that of the strongest.”

He also warned that major powers are turning their backs on international bodies that have long underpinned the global order.

__

John Leicester contributed from Paris.

Macron says it’s not time for ‘new imperialism or new colonialism’

“Let’s not accept a global order which will be decided by those who claim to have, I would say, the bigger voice or the bigger stick,” he said Tuesday at Davos.

The French president said governments should focus on the global challenges of “growth, peace, climate.”

___

John Leicester contributed from Paris.

Greenland’s prime minister insists on respect for territorial integrity

Greenland’s prime minister insisted Tuesday on respect for territorial integrity as the crisis over the Arctic island intensifies.

Jens-Frederik Nielsen said his government is “working and taking this situation very seriously,” in response to a question by The Associated Press.

Nielsen says his government has had good meetings with NATO and its allies, and that all Western countries should be united by “respect for national, territorial integrity (and) respect for international law.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen, meanwhile, warned Tuesday that “the worst may still be ahead of us.”

“We are now being threatened by our closest ally,” she told Danish lawmakers.

The Danish government was invited to Davos, but a forum spokesperson said Monday no representatives planned to attend.

___

Emma Burrows contributed from Nuuk, Greenland, and Kirsten Grieshaber from Berlin.

Lithuania’s president says split between US and EU is ‘really heartbreaking’

The White House has not ruled out taking over Greenland by force, which President Gitanas Nausėda said would likely bring an end to NATO, presenting “the best news for Russia.”

The Baltic country stands on NATO’s eastern flank and has warned for decades of Russia’s military ambitions in Europe.

___

David Keyton contributed from Davos

Macron says allies should focus on peace in Ukraine, not trade wars

Macron says Trump’s Greenland tariff threats could push the EU to use the anti-coercion mechanism “for the very first time” against the U.S. The mechanism could potentially restrict access to European markets for American companies.

“Can you imagine that?” he said. “This is crazy.”

He said that instead of trade disputes, allied countries should be focused on bringing peace to Ukraine.

___

John Leicester contributed from Paris.

Anthropic CEO warns against Nvidia chip sales to China

The CEO of leading Artificial Intelligence company Anthropic warned against the Trump administration’s recent move to greenlight sales of a powerful Nvidia chip to China, comparing it to selling nuclear weapon technology to North Korea.

Dario Amodei spoke Tuesday in a panel discussion on artificial general intelligence, or AGI, at Davos. AI companies, including Anthropic, are racing to develop AGI, which would outperform human intelligence but could also bring risks that could threaten humanity.

“Are we going to, you know, sell nuclear weapons to North Korea, and, you know, because that produces some profit for Boeing?” he said. “That analogy should just make clear how I see this trade-off.”

___

Kelvin Chan contributed from London.

Macron says EU ‘should not hesitate’ to use anti-coercion mechanism over Greenland tariff threats

French President Emmanuel Macron pushed back against aggressive U.S. trade pressures and “an endless accumulation of new tariffs.”

“The anti-coercion mechanism is a powerful instrument and we should not hesitate to deploy it in today’s tough environment,” he said Tuesday at Davos.

___

John Leicester contributed from Paris

Macron’s sunglasses make an appearance at Davos

No, Macron isn’t tearing a leaf out of Tom Cruise in “Top Gun” by wearing aviator sunglasses in Davos.

The French president has been battling an eye condition that he has said is “completely harmless” but has made his right eye look red and puffy. He first sported sunglasses last week when inspecting members of France’s armed forces and wore them again at Davos, where he mingled and met Canada’s premier.

Macron is scheduled to speak Tuesday at the forum.

___

John Leicester contributed from Paris.

Harvard economist says Trump likely timed tariff threat to Davos

Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff says European governments are really worked up over Trump’s threat to impose new tariffs over support for Greenland.

“It’s no accident he did this just before coming here and got the Europeans all riled up. Suck all the oxygen out of the room so everyone would be talking about nothing else,” he said.

___

Jamey Keaten contributed from Davos.

Russia’s foreign minister condemns Denmark’s control over Greenland

Russia’s foreign minister declared Tuesday that Denmark’s control over Greenland was rooted in the colonial past.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Sergey Lavrov charged that “in principle, Greenland isn’t a natural part of Denmark,” describing it as a “colonial gain.”

He described Trump’s bid to take over Greenland as an existential challenge to NATO that would seriously test its integrity.

Lavrov also strongly denied any intentions by Russia and China to threaten Greenland, as Trump has suggested.

At the same time, Lavrov charged that Ukraine’s European allies were trying to press Trump to endorse the changes they made in the initial U.S. peace plan for Ukraine and warned that Moscow would not accept the modifications

___

Vladimir Isachenkov contributed from Moscow.

David Beckham calls Davos ‘amazing’ in brief AP chat

Jamey Keaten, the AP’s chief Switzerland correspondent and a longtime Davos chronicler, briefly caught up with soccer star David Beckham at Davos.

“How are you enjoying Davos?” Keaten asked as Beckham walked by.

“Amazing, thank you,” Beckham said. “Busy.”

CEO confidence in revenues drops

The world’s CEOs are the least confident they’ve been in five years about future revenues, consulting firm PwC has found in a new survey.

Many of those chief executives are in Davos this week for the elite annual meeting that promotes dialogue and economic progress, even as actions by Washington have upended the global order and billionaires have reaped trillions in new wealth as the poor lag behind.

The U.S.-based PwC firm says three in ten of the corporate chiefs were confident about revenue growth in 2026, down from 38% a year ago, and 56% in 2022.

It says most struggle with turning their AI investments into solid returns, according to the survey of nearly 4,500 chief executives across 95 countries released Monday.

___

Watch this AP video about the Davos economics gap

___

Jamey Keaten contributed from Davos.

Zelenskyy won’t travel to Davos unless there’s a breakthrough in peace efforts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he currently has no plans to travel to Davos, as he works with officials to restore power in the country after repeated Russian drone and missile barrages.

But Zelenskyy said Tuesday he could change his plans if his delegation and U.S. officials make a breakthrough at Davos in peace efforts aimed at ending the war.

“I choose the country over an economic forum. But everything can change at any moment, because it is very important to me, and to Ukrainians, to end this war,” he said.

Russia’s full-scale invasion reaches its fourth anniversary on Feb. 24.

___

Kamila Hrabchuk contributed from Kyiv, Ukraine.

China warns against trade wars

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng warned that tariff wars pose serious risks to global economic growth.

“There is no winner in the tariff wars or trade wars, which not only increase the cost of global production and trade, but also lead to the fragmentation of the global economy,” He said at Davos.

He stressed that China will continue to uphold the multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core and promote a more inclusive, effective and rules-based international economic order.

He also said China “is a trade partner rather than an adversary” with other countries.

___

Olivia Zhang contributed from Beijing.

US House speaker seeks to ‘calm the waters’ over Greenland

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson says he hopes to “calm the waters” as Trump roils the trans-Atlantic relationship with his desire to take over Greenland.

In a speech to lawmakers at Parliament, Johnson said the U.S. and the U.K. “have always been able to work through our differences calmly, as friends. We will continue to do that.”

Speaking after Trump also attacked Britain’s decision to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, Johnson said his mission in London is to “calm the waters … continue our dialogue and find a resolution, just as we always have in the past.”

Johnson was invited to Parliament by House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle as part of events marking 250 years of American independence.

___

Jill Lawless contributed from London.

EU top official questions Trump’s trustworthiness over tariff threat

The European Union’s top official on Tuesday called into question Trump’s trustworthiness, saying he had agreed last year not to impose more tariffs on members of the bloc.

“The European Union and the United States have agreed to a trade deal last July. And in politics as in business, a deal is a deal. And when friends shake hands, it must mean something,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

In a speech at the forum, Von der Leyen said Trump’s planned new tariffs over Greenland “are a mistake, especially between long-standing allies.”

___

Lorne Cook contributed from Brussels.

Kremlin confirms its envoy will meet with US representatives in Davos

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday confirmed presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev “has plans to meet with some representatives of the American delegation” in Davos.

Peskov’s remarks followed media reports saying Dmitriev intends to meet with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner as part of the U.S.-led effort to end the nearly four-year war in Ukraine.

Peskov refused to name specific people Dmitriev is planning to meet in Davos, saying only that it will happen “on the sidelines” of the forum “these days, today, tomorrow.”

Dmitriev earlier on Tuesday said on social media platform X that he arrived in Davos.

Asked about whether ending the war in Ukraine or other issues were on Dmitriev’s agenda, Peskov said Dmitriev’s main focus is “trade, economic, and investment cooperation,” but “at the same time, Kirill Dmitriev is transmitting information to and from both sides regarding the peace process in Ukraine.”

Separately, the Kremlin spokesman said Russia has not received an invitation to a meeting in Paris on Thursday, which was referenced in a text message from French President Emmanuel Macron that Trump posted earlier Tuesday.

In the message, Macron suggested a meeting of members of the Group of Seven industrialized democracies in Paris after the Davos gathering. The message also suggested inviting Denmark, Ukraine and Russia.

___

Dasha Litvinova contributed to this report.

Newsom calls Europe reaction to Trump ‘pathetic’

Newsom called Europe’s reaction to Trump “pathetic” and “embarrassing” and urged European leaders to unite and stand up to the United States.

“It is time to get serious, and stop being complicit,” Newsom told reporters at Davos.

The California governor also decried the chasm between what Europeans are saying in public to Trump versus what they say privately among themselves.

“This guy’s playing folks for fools,” Newsom said. “I mean, everybody’s talking behind his back. They’re laughing at him, and meanwhile, they’re sucking up to him.”

___

Kostya Manenkov reported from Davos.

Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ sure to be a Davos talking point

Trump’s “Board of Peace,” initially seen as a mechanism focused on ending the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, is sure to be widely discussed along the sidelines at Davos.

But recent invitations sent to dozens of world leaders show that the body could have a far broader mandate of other global crises, potentially rivaling the United Nations’ Security Council.

Questions abound about the board’s mandate and decision-making processes.

Trump says the body would “embark on a bold new approach to resolving global conflict,” an indication that the body may not confine its work to Gaza.

The panel was part of Trump’s 20-point ceasefire plan that stopped the war in Gaza in October. Many countries, including Russia, said they received Trump’s invitation and were studying the proposal.

France said it does not plan to join the Board of Peace “at this stage.”

___

Samy Magdy contributed from Cairo.

Newsom tells Europe to stand up to Trump

California Gov. Gavin Newsom slammed Europe’s response to Trump on Tuesday.

Newsom told Europeans to stand up to Trump for the U.S. president’s tariff threats over support of Greenland while speaking on the sidelines of the economic forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“Have a backbone,” Newsom said.

___

Kostya Manenkov reported from Davos.

Greenland and threat of Trump tariffs loom over Davos

The crisis over Greenland’s sovereignty is sure to loom large over Davos.

Currently, European leaders are mulling their next steps after Trump doubled down on threats to take over the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

Trump noted the Europeans’ resistance, telling reporters Monday night, “Let’s put it this way: It’s going to be a very interesting Davos.”

Denmark’s Minister for European Affairs, Marie Bjerre, reacted early Tuesday, calling the potential tariffs “deeply unfair” and saying that Europe needs to become even stronger and more independent, while stressing at the same time there there is “no interest in escalating a trade war.”

___

Kirsten Grieshaber contributed from Berlin.

Trump posts doctored images of Greenland and Canada

Trump early Tuesday posted some provocatively doctored images on social media.

One showed him planting the U.S. flag next to a sign reading “Greenland, U.S. Territory, Est. 2026.”

The other showed Trump in the Oval Office next to a map that showed Greenland and Canada covered with the U.S. Stars and Stripes.

Trump posts text message from Macron on social media

An official close to Emmanuel Macron said a private message shared by Trump “shows that the French President, both in public and in private, takes the same views.”

Trump posted a text message Tuesday from Macron in which the French president suggested a meeting of members of the Group of Seven industrialized democracies in Paris after the Davos gathering. The message also suggests inviting Denmark, Ukraine and Russia.

The message shared by Trump is genuine, the French official said.

On Greenland, France considers respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states is “non-negotiable,” said the official, who spoke anonymously in line with the customary practices of the French presidency.

Concerning Macron’s offering to organize a meeting of members of the Group of Seven most advanced economies in Paris on Thursday, the French presidency wants to make “a constructive moment that contributes to dialogue and cooperation,” the official added without further comments about Macron’s suggestion he could invite Russia.

___

Sylvie Corbet contributed from Paris.

France responds to Trump threat of 200% wine and Champagne tariffs

An official close to French President Emmanuel Macron said tariffs threats are “unacceptable and inefficient” after Trump threatened 200% tariffs on French wine and Champagne over Paris declining his invitation to join the Board of Peace.

“Tariffs threats to influence our foreign policies are unacceptable and inefficient,” said the official, who spoke anonymously in line with the customary practices of the French presidency.

Macron is expected to speak Tuesday at Davos.

___

Sylvie Corbet contributed from Paris.

European markets open lower over Greenland tensions

European markets opened sharply lower on Tuesday and U.S. futures fell further as tensions rose over Greenland.

Benchmarks in Germany, France and Britain fell about 1%. The future for the S&P 500 lost 1.5% and the Dow future was down 1.4%.

With U.S. trading closed Monday for a holiday, financial markets had a relatively muted response to Trump’s threat to put a 10% extra tariff on exports from eight European countries that have opposed his push to exert control over Greenland.

Jonas Golterman of Capital Economics described the situation as a lose-lose for the U.S. and the targets of Trump’s anger.

“It certainly fells like the kind of situation that could get worse before it gets better,” Golterman said.

___

Elaine Kurtenbach contributed from Bangkok.

Trump turns his ire to Chagos Islands

The British government on Tuesday defended its decision to hand sovereignty the Chagos Islands to Mauritius after Trump attacked the plan, which his administration had previously supported.

Trump said relinquishing the remote Indian Ocean archipelago, home to a strategically important U.S. naval and bomber base, was an act of stupidity that shows why he needs to take over Greenland.

Trump’s speech Wednesday at Davos is highly anticipated and likely to include mentions of Greenland. Discussion of the Chagos Islands may now rise up the agenda at the Swiss Alps forum.

Read more here about the Chagos Islands.

___

Jill Lawless contributed from London.

Egyptian president heads to Davos

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt is traveling Tuesday to attend the World Economic Forum, his office said in a statement.

The Egyptian leader will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss “regional and international developments of common interest,” el-Sissi’s office said.

Trump has invited el-Sissi to join a proposed “Board of Peace” to oversee the future of Gaza, but the Egyptian leader has yet to comment on the invitation. Egypt is a mediator in the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal in Gaza, along with the U.S. Qatar and Turkey.

Read more here about the “Board of Peace.”

___

Samy Magdy contributed from Cairo.

Bessent says US-Europe relations ‘never been closer’ despite Greenland

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday said America’s relations with Europe remain strong and urged trading partners to “take a deep breath” and let tensions over new Trump administration tariff threats over Greenland “play out.”

“I think our relations have never been closer,” he said, speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum meeting.

On Saturday, Trump announced a 10% import tax starting in February on goods from eight European nations that have rallied around Denmark in the wake of his stepped up calls for the United States to take over the semi-autonomous territory of Greenland.

Trump has insisted the U.S. needs the territory for security reasons against possible threats from China and Russia.

___

Jamey Keaten reported from Davos.

Bessent tells countries to stick with trade deals

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the worst thing another country can do is escalate against the United States.

“What President Trump is threatening on Greenland is very different than the other trade deals,” he said. “So I would urge all countries to stick with their trade deals.”

___

Jamey Keaten reported from Davos.

WEF opens without founder

This year’s edition of the World Economic Forum will be the first not headed by forum founder Klaus Schwab. The board gave its unanimous support in 2025 for an independent investigation of Schwab following a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The report cited a whistleblower letter alleging financial and ethical misconduct by Schwab and his wife, Hilde. The allegations emerged two days after the WEF announced Schwab had retired as chairman “with immediate effect.”

He was succeeded by interim co-chairs Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of New York-based investment management company BlackRock, and Andre Hoffmann, the vice chairman of Swiss pharmaceuticals company Roche Holdings.

___

AP World Economic Forum: https://apnews.com/hub/world-economic-forum

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.