Photos show people reacting to a US attack on Caracas, Venezuela, and the capture of the president

The Associated Press

January 3, 2026, 7:20 AM

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The United States hit Venezuela with a “large-scale strike” early Saturday and said its president, Nicolás Maduro, had been captured and flown out of the country after months of stepped-up pressure by Washington.

People fled in panic as the explosions went off around them. The government has accused the U.S. of attacking civilian and military sites.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

