Photos from the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland

The Associated Press

January 20, 2026, 9:59 PM

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The World Economic Forum think tank opened its annual meeting in the Swiss town of Davos on Tuesday where political leaders and business leaders will discuss issues ranging from economic disparity to climate change to world conflicts. This year’s geopolitical context — with the recent U.S. military strike in Venezuela,protests in Iran and U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to take Greenland — have provided a tense backdrop and sparked protests. Read the AP story on What to Know.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

