Death toll rises to 9 in gangsters’ attacks on Guatemalan police as state of emergency is declared

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The death toll from suspected gangsters’ attacks on Guatemalan police rose to nine Monday, as Guatemalans…

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The death toll from suspected gangsters’ attacks on Guatemalan police rose to nine Monday, as Guatemalans awoke to heavier security and curtailed rights after President Bernardo Arévalo declared a state of emergency.

The violence started Saturday when inmates seized control of three prisons in apparently coordinated riots, taking 43 guards hostage. The gangs were demanding privileges for their members and leaders, according to authorities. Shortly after police liberated one prison Sunday morning, suspected gang members attacked police across the capital.

On Monday, National Civil Police Director David Custodio Boteo said that a ninth police officer had died early Monday from his injuries, adding that “there are several wounded who are in critical condition … Some also suffered amputations.”

Police honored the fallen officers in a ceremony Monday, where flag-draped coffins sat in the Interior Ministry.

“Today it pains me to give each one of the families this flag, symbol of the nation that will not forget the sacrifice and commitment of their police fallen in the fulfillment of their duty,” Arévalo said Monday.

Outside the Interior Ministry, José Antonio Revolorio, 72, father of officer José Efraín Revolorio Barrera, 25, said, “I hope that the criminals who did this to my son will one day pay for it, that the law will go after them. And that this doesn’t end here, because my son was an honest man, competent at his work.”

Meanwhile, the government gazette published Monday Arévalo’s declaration of a 30-day state of emergency, saying there were “coordinated actions by self-named maras or gangs against state security forces, including armed attacks against civilian authorities.”

Among the rights that the declaration limits are freedom of action, demonstrations and carrying weapons. It also allows police to arrest people without providing a just cause and security forces could also prohibit the movement of vehicles in certain places or subject them to searches.

The state of emergency requires congressional approval and lawmakers were expected to vote Monday. However, it went into effect Sunday.

Traffic in the capital Monday appeared lighter than usual.

“This situation is a shame. It affects people psychologically: they don’t want to go out,” said Óscar López, a 68-year-old radio technician who had a doctor’s appointment. “I agree with the president imposing the state of emergency because it doesn’t stop the violence, but it relaxes people.”

Ileana Melgar, 64, said she was afraid of missing her appointment to renew her identification Monday. “But I was afraid to go out, I called my friend to go with me. You don’t know if they will also stop (public) transportation and we can’t get back home.”

The U.S. Embassy in Guatemala had instructed U.S. government personnel to shelter in place Sunday. That was lifted later in the day, but they were “advised to maintain a high level of caution when traveling.”

On Monday, the embassy condemned the attacks on police. “These terrorists, as well as those who cooperate with them or are linked to them, have no place in our hemisphere. The security of the Guatemalan people and the stability of our hemisphere must prevail. We reaffirm our support for Guatemala’s security forces to curb the violence.”

In October, the Congress reformed laws to declare members of the Barrio 18 and Mara Salvatrucha gangs terrorists. The changes lengthened prison sentences for gang members who commit crimes.

The United States government also declared those gangs foreign terrorist organizations last year.

As a safety precaution, school was suspended nationwide Monday.

__

AP journalist Emmanuel Andrés contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.