South Korea’s ex-acting leader indicted over former president’s martial law imposition

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s former acting leader Choi Sang-mok was indicted Thursday on charges related to the brief imposition of martial law in December 2024 by then-President Yoon Suk Yeol, becoming the latest high-profile figure embroiled in legal troubles over the case.

Choi is one of three top Yoon administration officials who served as caretaker presidents during moments of a political crisis caused by Yoon’s martial law declaration that led to his impeachment and eventually his removal from office.

Yoon is now in jail while facing a high-stakes criminal trial on rebellion charges. Dozens of high-level officials and military commanders of the Yoon administration have also been arrested, indicted or investigated over their roles in Yoon’s martial law debacle and other allegations.

On Thursday, an investigation team led by independent counsel Cho Eun-suk charged Choi with dereliction of duty for not fully restoring the three vacant seats at the nine-member Constitutional Court, which was deliberating whether to unseat Yoon.

Reinstating the court to full strength was seen as a move that could increase prospects for Yoon’s ouster because a court ruling to dismiss him needed support from at least six court justices. Choi, who was Yoon’s deputy prime minister and finance minister, appointed two new justices but left a ninth justice seat vacant, citing a lack of bipartisan agreement when he became interim president.

In April, the court’s eight justices unanimously ruled to throw Yoon out of office.

Cho’s team also indicted another former acting leader, Han Duck-soo, on the same dereliction of duty charge, assistant special prosecutor Park Ji-young told a briefing. Han, who served as Yoon’s prime minister, the No. 2 post, was already indicted in August on the graver charges of abetting Yoon’s martial law imposition.

Cho’s team accused Han of trying to push Yoon’s martial law decree through a Cabinet Council meeting to give it procedural legitimacy. Han has maintained he told Yoon that he opposed his martial law plan.

Park said five other people including Yoon’s justice minister were also indicted on Thursday on various charges related to the martial law crisis. She said Choi faces perjury charges as well for his comments made at Han’s trial.

Investigations into Yoon’s imposition of martial law was one of three independent counsel probes targeting Yoon, his wife and associates. Those probes were approved by new President Lee Jae Myung, who won an early election in June triggered by Yoon’s ouster.

In August, Yoon’s wife, Kim Keon Hee, was arrested and indicted for allegedly violating financial market and political funding laws and receiving bribes. The 82-year-old leader of the Unification Church, Hak Ja Han, was later arrested and indicted over allegations that she instructed church officials to bribe a senior lawmaker close to Yoon.

The Unification Church-involved scandal has roiled South Korea, with local media speculating some prominent politicians, including some at the Lee administration, might also have received money from the church.

On Thursday, Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo denied any bribery allegations but offered to resign, suggesting he didn’t want to burden the Lee administration. Lee accepted Chun’s resignation offer later Thursday.

Earlier this week, Lee called for a thorough investigation into allegations involving politicians and a religious group, without citing the Unification by name.

