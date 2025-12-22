A car crashes into a bus stop in Germany and injures 3 people

GIESSEN, Germany (AP) — A driver crashed his car into a bus stop in Germany on Monday, injuring three people,…

GIESSEN, Germany (AP) — A driver crashed his car into a bus stop in Germany on Monday, injuring three people, one of them seriously, authorities said.

The driver, a 32-year-old man from Azerbaijan, was taken into custody. The crash took place in the town of Giessen, about 53 kilometers (33 miles) north of the city of Frankfurt.

“The exact circumstances of the incident are currently unknown,” police said in a statement. An investigation was underway.

The driver, a resident of Giessen, initially collided with two cars traveling in the same direction before crashing into pedestrians at the bus stop, police said. He then continued driving the Audi before stopping and being arrested by officers.

Other details were not immediately available.

