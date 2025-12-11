A Canadian officer working in military intelligence charged with spying for a foreign entity

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A Canadian officer working in military intelligence has been arrested and charged with passing classified information…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A Canadian officer working in military intelligence has been arrested and charged with passing classified information to a foreign entity, the Canadian Armed Forces said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement said Matthew Robar, a member of the Canadian Forces Intelligence Command with the rank of master warrant officer, was charged with multiple offences under the National Defense Act. He is facing a court martial.

The department did not say which foreign entity the undisclosed information was passed on to.

“The investigation began in 2024 and focused on the unauthorized disclosure of safeguarded information to a Foreign Entity,” it said.

The investigation was conducted by the Canadian Forces Military Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

A lawyer for Robar could not immediately be reached.

