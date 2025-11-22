What to know about former President Jair Bolsonaro’s arrest in Brazil

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian police a rrested former President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday on suspicion he was plotting to…

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian police a rrested former President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday on suspicion he was plotting to flee and avoid a 27-year prison sentence for leading a coup attempt.

Bolsonaro was convicted in September of trying to stay in power after losing his 2022 reelection bid. He is the first former president in Latin America’s largest economy found guilty of attempting to overturn an election. He has denied wrongdoing.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who oversaw the case, ordered Bolsonaro’s arrest after saying his ankle monitor was tampered with at 12:08 a.m. Saturday. His lawyers dispute that claim.

Bolsonaro, 70, had been under house arrest and was required to wear the device after being deemed a flight risk.

Here’s what to know about the case:

Courts will assess the order

A Supreme Court panel hearing Bolsonaro’s case will vote on de Moraes’ order in an extraordinary session Monday. The same panel convicted and sentenced Bolsonaro by 4 votes to 1 in September. The panel can either uphold or overturn the arrest order.

The proceedings are separate from the coup attempt trial for which Bolsonaro was convicted and sentenced to 27 years in prison. His lawyers can still file further appeals in that case before he actually starts serving his sentence. It is expected to happen sometime next week, after all appeals of his conviction are exhausted.

Bolsonaro’s lawyers pleaded with Brazil’s Supreme Court to keep him at home to serve his sentence, citing his poor health, but Brazilian law requires that all convicts start their sentences in prison.

On Friday, Bolsonaro petitioned the Supreme Court requesting that he serve his prison time under house arrest, citing poor health. De Moraes on Saturday rejected the request, saying it became moot after the preventive arrest. The justice also recently revoked visitation requests to Bolsonaro.

Political future and succession

Bolsonaro has been barred from running for office until 2030 as part of a separate process against him. Still, he retains solid political capital. Even behind bars, he could determine who carries his coalition’s flag.

Political leaders in Brazil are floating potential right-wing candidates to challenge Lula in next year’s election.

Many see São Paulo Gov. Tarcísio de Freitas as the natural successor, but he faces resistance from Bolsonaro’s inner circle. The former president’s eldest son, Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro, is also mentioned as a presidential option.

Gilberto Kassab, a key figure in De Freitas’ administration, is among Brazil’s most powerful politicians. He controls the PSD, which governs the largest number of municipalities and holds one of the biggest blocs in Congress.

“We will have elections, and they will be contested by those who are eligible. I do not believe that President Bolsonaro will regain his eligibility for this election,” Kassab told journalists Friday in Sao Paulo.

Kassab said his group is working with three potential names for next year’s race. If De Freitas doesn’t run, his group plans to back either Parana Gov. Carlos Roberto Massa Junior, who goes by Ratinho Jr., or Rio Grande do Sul Gov. Eduardo Leite.

Both De Freitas and Ratinho Jr. posted messages on social media expressing solidarity with Bolsonaro after his arrest on Saturday. De Freitas declared unwavering support for Bolsonaro, calling his conviction unjust and pledging to fight for its reversal. Ratinho Jr. said it was a “sad day” and expressed concern for the former president’s health, but didn’t defend his innocence.

