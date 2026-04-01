Italian coast guard finds 19 migrants dead and rescues 58 from dinghy off Lampedusa

ROME (AP) — The Italian coast guard found 19 bodies and rescued 58 people after intercepting a dinghy filled with…

ROME (AP) — The Italian coast guard found 19 bodies and rescued 58 people after intercepting a dinghy filled with migrants that was in distress about 80 nautical miles from the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, a coast guard spokesperson said.

The rescue took place Tuesday night with the Italian coast guard operating in the Libyan search and rescue zone during rough weather conditions, said spokesperson Roberto D’Arrigo on Wednesday.

“We were the only ones able to intervene, as there were no other ships or rescue teams in the area. Sea conditions were pretty extreme, with waves of more than 6-7 meters (20-23 feet),” he said.

D’Arrigo said the migrants had probably departed from Libya. The victims likely died of hypothermia but the cause of the deaths still needs to be verified.

The survivors were brought to Lampedusa after a 10-hour trip and are in the care of local health services, the coast guard said.

The tiny island of Lampedusa is the main entry point to Europe for migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea from North Africa, with thousands dying during the perilous journey.

Most of the deaths have been attributed to small boats setting off from the coasts of Tunisia and Libya.

The most recent deadly shipwreck off Lampedusa happened in August last year, when a boat carrying nearly 100 migrants capsized in international waters, killing at least 26 people.

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