Islamic State group militants claim capture and execution of a Nigerian brigadier general

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Militants from the Islamic State West Africa Province said Monday that they had captured and executed a Nigerian brigadier general, a claim Nigeria’s Army has denied.

According to a statement by the Islamic State group-affiliated Al Amaq news agency, Brig. Gen. M. Uba was killed following his capture during a patrol near Wajiroko in Nigeria’s Borno State.

The Nigerian Army on Saturday denied the capture of Gen. Uba, saying on social media that “The Army Headquarters also wishes to debunk the fake narrative going round some media platforms online alleging the abduction of the Brigade Commander.”

The militant’s statement called the denial an “outright lie.”

The Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP, is one of two main offshoots of Boko Haram that have seen a resurgence in the past few years.

The group has become notorious for targeting military positions, having overrun the military on at least 15 occasions this year, killing soldiers and stealing weapons, according to an Associated Press count, experts and security reports.

In May, ISWAP struck outposts in Gajibo, Buni Gari, Marte, Izge and Rann and launched an assault on the Nigeria-Cameroon joint base in Wulgo and Soueram in Cameroon. Other attacks this year have hit Malam Fatori, Goniri, Sabon Gari, Wajiroko and Monguno, among others. The group often attacks at night.

The other faction, Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad, or JAS, has increasingly resorted to attacking civilians and perceived collaborators, and thrives on robberies and abductions for ransom.

Wassim Nasr, a Sahel specialist and senior research fellow at the Soufan Center security think tank told the Associated Press that “the killing of the general is another reminder that the war is still raging with ISWAP and the Nigerian military are still pouring valuable assets into the battle.”

Nigeria has struggled for years to combat Boko Haram and other armed groups, at times striking and killing civilians in mistaken air assaults meant for militants. The military also has carried out airstrikes and special operations targeting the hideouts of armed gangs.

