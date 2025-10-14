Greece sees 2nd general strike this month as unions protest new labor law

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators marched through the streets of Athens Tuesday as Greece’s labor unions called the…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators marched through the streets of Athens Tuesday as Greece’s labor unions called the country’s second general strike this month to protest a new labor law.

The 24-hour strike disrupted ferry schedules to and from the Greek islands while public transport in the capital was running on a reduced schedule, snarling traffic. No trains were running for the duration of the strike.

Unions representing private sector workers and civil servants called the strike to protest a new labor law that will allow greater flexibility in working conditions, including allowing overtime to stretch occasional shifts to 13 hours.

Labor unions argue the new legislation, which is due to be voted on in parliament Wednesday, leaves workers vulnerable to abuses by employers.

Flexible working hours “in practice means the abolition of the eight-hour (working day), the dissolution of any meaning of family and social life and the legalization of over-exploitation,” the civil servants’ umbrella union ADEDY said in a statement.

Unions are calling for the new legislation to be withdrawn, and for working hours to be reduced from the current 40-hour working week to a 35-hour week. They are also demanding pay increases and the reinstatement of collective bargaining agreements.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.