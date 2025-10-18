Afghanistan withdraws from Twenty20 cricket tri-series in Pakistan over military strikes

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Afghanistan Cricket Board has withdrawn its national team from next month’s Twenty20 tri-series in Pakistan after…

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Afghanistan Cricket Board has withdrawn its national team from next month’s Twenty20 tri-series in Pakistan after it said three local cricketers were killed in Pakistan military strikes in southeastern Paktika province Friday.

The ACB said on social media Saturday that the cricketers were “targeted during a gathering” in Urgun district when they returned home after playing a friendly cricket match in Sharana, the capital of Paktika province.

Paktika officials said the players had been visiting a home at the time of the strike that killed 10 people.

ACB spokesman Said Nasim Sadat identified the players killed as Kabeer Agha Argon, Sibghatullah Zirok, and Haroon, who, like many Afghans, only goes by one name.

The International Cricket Council said it “stands in solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and echoes their grief.”

The ICC said it was “deeply saddened and appalled by the tragic deaths of three young and promising Afghan cricketers.”

“The ICC strongly condemns this act of violence that has robbed families, communities, and the cricketing world of three bright talents whose only ambition was to play the sport they loved,” it added.

Fellow cricketer Saifullah Khan was in the hospital where the wounded cricketers were being treated.

“We are athletes and ambassadors of peace,” he said. “We don’t want there to be anymore bombings or killings like this.”

On Saturday, several thousand people attended the funeral prayers in Paktika. They sat in the open air as loudspeakers broadcast sermons and condemnations.

“The ACB considers this a great loss for Afghanistan’s sports community, its athletes, and the cricketing family,” the board said in its statement.

“In response of this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series.”

Afghan captain Rashid Khan and the Afghanistan Sports Journalists Federation welcomed the decision. The federation condemned the strike as a “barbaric and shameful act, which stands in clear violation of all international laws.”

The tri-series, also featuring Sri Lanka, is scheduled to be played Nov. 17-29 in Rawalpindi and Lahore as part of teams’ preparations for next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement that Zimbabwe Cricket has accepted its invitation and will replace Afghanistan in the tri-series.

Pakistan and Afghanistan had competed in a three-nation tournament in the United Arab Emirates in September. Pakistan beat Afghanistan in the final of that tournament.

Associated Press writer Abdul Qahar Afghan contributed to this report from Jalalabad, Afghanistan

