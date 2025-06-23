‘The truth right now is buried in the rubble’: Iran retaliates over US strikes and plots next moves

Israel carried out more military strikes on Iran Monday, two days after President Donald Trump ordered strikes on Iran, attacking the country's nuclear facilities.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio WTOP National Security Correspondent JJ Green shares insight with WTOP's John Aaron and John Domen following the US strike on Iran's nuclear facilities.

Israel carried out more military strikes on Iran Monday, two days after President Donald Trump ordered strikes on Iran, attacking the country’s nuclear facilities.

The United States’ move follows Israel’s attacks on the country over the past few weeks.

Iran also fired missiles toward Israeli cities, as it lashed out at the U.S. for crossing what it called a “very big red line” in those weekend attacks.

WTOP National Security Correspondent JJ Green briefed WTOP’s John Aaron and John Domen with the latest on the aftermath of the strikes on the nuclear facilities, and provided analysis on what Iran’s response to the U.S. might be.

Listen to the conversation above.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.