Reactions to 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal announcing his impending retirement

MADRID (AP) — Reactions to 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal announcing Thursday that he will retire from tennis after next month’s Davis Cup finals:

“What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come. Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It’s been an absolute honor!” — Roger Federer.

“Rafa, one post is not enough to express the respect I have for you and what you have done for our sport. You have inspired millions of children to start playing tennis and I think that’s probably greatest achievement anyone can wish for. Your tenacity, dedication, fighting spirit is going to be taught for decades. Your legacy will live forever … Thank you for pushing me to the very limit so many times in our rivalry that has impacted me the most as a player.” — Novak Djokovic on Instagram.

“14 thanks for the millions of memories.” — the X account of Roland Garros, where Nadal won his record 14 French Opens.

“I was very lucky to get to know him also as a person, and he’s an unbelievable person … The lessons he taught us young players … how to behave on court, how to handle situations on the court … to stay humble, not changing with the success.” — top-ranked Jannik Sinner.

“One last dance.” — the X account of the Davis Cup, at which Nadal will end his career next month.

“As I child I watched you on television and dreamed that I would one day be the tennis player who had the immense pleasure of playing by your side at Roland Garros representing Spain in the Olympics! Many thanks for being an example at every level. Your legacy won’t be matched.” — Carlos Alcaraz on X.

“Rafa, what an amazing career you had! Your dedication, passion and incredible talent have inspired millions of people all over the world. It has been an honor to bear witness to your career and to be able to call you a friend. Congratulations on an amazing career! Enjoy your retirement!” — Soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Another tough one. Retirement is inevitable but I’m going to miss watching this bloke fighting for every point like no other. A truly remarkable human, best wishes Rafael Nadal.” — tennis great Rod Laver on X.

“I didn’t cry, but I had tears in my eyes. What he achieved in this sport, it’s incredible. He’s inspiration for all of us, for the next generation, for current players. He’s a legend.” — tennis player Aryna Sabalenka.

“Thank you for everything Rafa, it’s been nothing short of incredible.” — the ATP tour on X.

“Rafael Nadal is one of the greatest male tennis players of all time and as sad as it is to hear this news, I would like to congratulate him on his phenomenal career. Of course his individual record speaks for itself, but it was when he had his nation’s flag on his chest that we saw him at his absolute best.” — International Tennis Federation President David Haggerty.

“Nope, I/we refuse this application to retire.” — British tennis player Katie Boulter on X.

“Congratulations on your spectacular career and the legacy you leave behind.” — Spain great Andrés Iniesta, who announced his retirement from soccer on Tuesday.

“Rafa don’t retire I wanna play you 1 last time.” — Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios on X.

“Rafa Nadal is also a source of pride for our country and is an example of the core values of sport, with which he has forged his entire extraordinary career.” — Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez in a statement.

“Thank you Rafa, for entertaining us and sharing your legendary career with the world. For your sportsmanship, your leadership, and for always showing us tennis is a sport of strength, competition, and tenacity.” — Billie Jean King on X.

