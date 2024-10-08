Live Radio
French anti-terror investigators make 3 arrests in probe of suspected attack plot

The Associated Press

October 8, 2024, 7:40 AM

PARIS (AP) — French anti-terror prosecutors announced the arrests Tuesday of three people in southwest France in a probe led by the country’s domestic intelligence agency into a suspected attack plot.

Police detained the three people in the Toulouse region, the national anti-terror prosecutors’ office said. It didn’t confirm French media reports that two of the suspects are Afghan nationals.

The prosecutors’ office said the DGSI domestic police intelligence service is leading the investigation into a suspected plot to carry out a terror attack or attacks.

It gave no details about possible targets or motives.

