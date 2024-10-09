France’s Macron views Ukrainian troops being trained in France for combat against Russia

A FRENCH MILITARY BASE, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is inspecting the training of Ukrainian troops at a…

A FRENCH MILITARY BASE, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is inspecting the training of Ukrainian troops at a military camp in eastern France, a show of support for Ukraine as its Western allies mull a victory plan championed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian brigade that Macron is visiting Wednesday is being battle-readied and armed by France for front-line deployment against the Russian invasion.

French military personnel are training 2,300 Ukrainian soldiers at the camp, teaching them how to use and maintain French-supplied weapons, and subjecting them to combat-like conditions, with stress, noise and drones.

It’s the first time Macron has met with some of the 15,000 Ukrainian troops that France has trained since the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022.

For security reasons, Macron’s office said the base’s specific location could not be reported.

