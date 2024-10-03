Live Radio
Police investigate whether carbon monoxide killed 3 people in British care home

The Associated Press

October 23, 2024, 1:36 PM

LONDON (AP) — Police said they were investigating whether carbon monoxide killed three people who were found dead Wednesday in a care home in southern England.

“The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained,” Dorset Chief Superintendent Heather Dixey said. “I can confirm that potential carbon monoxide poisoning is our primary line of inquiry.”

Seven other people were hospitalized as a precaution and the Gainsborough Care Home in Swanage was evacuated. Police said there was no threat to the community.

The Southern Gas Network said its engineers had responded to an emergency call at the home to do a safety check.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this tragic incident,” gas spokesperson Katie Lobban said.

