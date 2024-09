LONDON (AP) — Publicist says Maggie Smith, acting great known to millions from Harry Potter and ‘Downton Abbey,’ has died…

LONDON (AP) — Publicist says Maggie Smith, acting great known to millions from Harry Potter and ‘Downton Abbey,’ has died at age 89.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.