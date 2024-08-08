Olympics track and field Latest: Noah Lyles had chills, aches and sore throat from COVID

PARIS (AP) — The latest updates from track and field events at Stade de France on Thursday at the Paris…

U.S. sprinter Noah Lyles missed out on the double in the 200-meter final. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone of the United States went head-to-head with Femke Bol of the Netherlands in the 400-meter hurdles final.

McLaughlin-Levrone is the world record holder and reigning Olympic champion. She beat Bol at the Tokyo Olympics, then again at 2022 world championships. Bol, the reigning world champion, ran an inspired anchor leg for the Dutch to win gold in the 4×400-meter mixed relay on Saturday.

Lyles had chills, aches, sore throat from COVID

American sprinter Noah Lyles says COVID-19 left him at less than his best for the 200-meter final that ended with bronze instead of gold.

Lyles says he was diagnosed with COVID on Tuesday morning. He dealt with chills, aches and a sore throat. He says he was feeling better by the time he ran onto the track at Stade de France. Lyles estimates he was about 90-95 percent by the time the starting gun went off.

Lyles says he never thought of not competing, adding he hasn’t made up his mind on whether to race for the U.S. in the men’s 4×100 final scheduled for Friday.

Grant Holloway finally gets his Olympic gold

Grant Holloway’s long wait to reach the top of the Olympic podium is over.

The American hurdler cruised to victory in the men’s 110-meter final. The three-time world champion and silver medalist in Tokyo three years ago exploded out of the blocks to win going away.

Holloway finished at 12.99 seconds, well clear of teammate Daniel Roberts in second at 13.09. Roberts out-leaned Rasheed Broadbell of Jamaica, who finished with bronze.

Gold for McLaughlin-Levrone, who breaks her own world record

American sprinter Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone broke her own world record in winning the women’s 400-meter hurdle final.

McLaughlin-Levrone ran away from the rest of the field, posting a time of 50.37, easily breaking the Olympic mark of 51.46 she set in Tokyo three years ago and just ahead of the 50.65 she put up at the U.S. Olympic trials earlier this year.

Anna Cockrell of the U.S. was second at 51.87, with Femke Bol of the Netherlands in third at 52.15.

Both were well behind McLaughlin-Levrone, who was around 10 meters in front of everyone else when she hit the tape.

Lyles had been diagnosed with COVID, AP source says

American sprinting star Noah Lyles is dealing with COVID-19.

The men’s 100-meter champion was diagnosed with COVID two days before the 200-meter final, a source close to the situation told the AP.

Lyles seemed to be his typical amped-up self during introductions. He couldn’t quite keep pace with gold medalist Letsile Tebogo or American teammate Kenny Bednarek, who grabbed silver.

Lyles held on for bronze then fell to the track afterward.

No double for Noah Lyles, settles for bronze in 200

There will be no golden double for American sprinter Noah Lyles.

The 100-meter champion could only salvage bronze in the men’s 200-meter final.

Letsile Tebogo of Botswana earned the gold with a time of 19.46. Tebogo was in control the whole way, beating silver medalist Kenneth Bednarek by a stride.

Lyles, who raced out onto the track trying to amp up the crowd, held on for third. He fell to the track in the immediate aftermath and was tended to by trainers before getting up and walking over to a nearby bench.

Lyles had edged out Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson by five-thousandths of a second in the 100. He was a heavy favorite in the 200 — his better race — though he trailed Tebogo in Wednesday’s qualifying heat.

Mihambo’s challenge: Winning consecutive golds in long jump

Defending Olympic long jump champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany has history working against her as she looks to defend her title in the women’s final.

No woman has won consecutive golds in the event since it was introduced at the 1948 London Games.

German great Heike Drechsler is the only two-time Olympic champion. She reached the top of the podium in 1992 in Barcelona and again in Sydney eight years later. Drechsler began her Olympic career with a silver in 1988 while competing for East Germany.

The long jump final is part of a busy night at Stade de France that will include the men’s 200-meter and women’s 400-meter hurdles final.

Sha’Carri Richardson to the rescue

Sha’Carri Richardson bailed out the U.S. women out from a near collapse earlier Thursday in the Olympic 4×100 relay, overcoming a German runner in the anchor leg to help the Americans win their heat and move to the gold-medal race.

The U.S. men, who haven’t won a medal in this event since 2004, advanced easily despite a small hiccup. In the strangest twist of all, it was Jamaica’s men who struggled with the baton and will be sitting on the sideline for Friday’s final.

In the women’s race, Richardson was about three steps behind after receiving the baton from Gabby Thomas, who earlier nearly misconnected on her exchange with Twanisha Terry.

That put Richardson in a hole against Rebekka Haase, but the 100-meter silver medal winner was looking back at Haase by the finish. The U.S. won in 41.94 seconds, .19 ahead of the Germans.

