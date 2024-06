JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military has confirmed the deaths of four more hostages held by Hamas — including three…

The three men, Amiram Cooper, Yoram Metzger and Haim Peri, were all age 80 or older. They appeared in a video in December released by Hamas under the title, “Don’t let us grow old here.”

