MOSCOW (AP) — Four journalists accused of working for Kremlin foe Navalny convicted of extremism, sentenced to 5 1/2 years.

MOSCOW (AP) — Four journalists accused of working for Kremlin foe Navalny convicted of extremism, sentenced to 5 1/2 years.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.