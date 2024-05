MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Solomon Islands lawmakers elect former Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele as the new prime minister (CORRECTS: A…

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Solomon Islands lawmakers elect former Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele as the new prime minister (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert misspelled his surname as Manale.).

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.