PARIS (AP) — President Macron says France and its allies “could have stopped” the 1994 Rwanda genocide and “lacked the…

PARIS (AP) — President Macron says France and its allies “could have stopped” the 1994 Rwanda genocide and “lacked the will to do so.”

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.