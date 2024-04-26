A British tourist is in a hospital after a shark attack. Tobago closes several beaches

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A shark attacked a British tourist on Friday in the southeastern Caribbean, prompting the government of…

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A shark attacked a British tourist on Friday in the southeastern Caribbean, prompting the government of Trinidad & Tobago to close seven beaches and a marine park. The man was hospitalized in an intensive care unit following the attack, officials said.

The closure included beaches along the northwestern coast of the island of Tobago. The attack occurred at Turtle Beach along Great Courland Bay.

The government said in a statement that shark sightings were reported in the Grafton area and the Buccoo Reef Marine Park. Officials said the closures will allow the Coast Guard and Department of Fisheries to investigate the incident and “neutralize the shark threat, if possible.”

Shark attacks are rare. Last year, there were 69 unprovoked attacks and 22 provoked bites worldwide, along with 14 fatalities, according to the Florida-based International Shark Attack File.

