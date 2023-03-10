Iran says Saudi Arabia to resume relations after tensions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran said Friday it reached a deal with Saudi Arabia to resume diplomatic relations…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran said Friday it reached a deal with Saudi Arabia to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies in the two countries after years of tensions. The kingdom did not immediately acknowledge any agreement.

Iranian state television reported the deal, saying it came during a meeting in China. Chinese state media did not report on any such deal.

Tensions have been high between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The kingdom broke off ties with Iran in 2016 after protesters invaded Saudi diplomatic posts there. Saudi Arabia days earlier had executed a prominent Shiite cleric, triggering the demonstrations.

