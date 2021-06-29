CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC offers new incentive to get vaccinated | Merriweather Post to offer vaccines | WNBA says 99% of players fully vaccinated | DC region's vaccine progress
Tropical Storm Enrique heads for resorts in southern Baja

The Associated Press

June 29, 2021, 12:02 AM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Enrique, which spent the weekend as the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season, is losing steam as it heads for the resorts at the southern end of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.

Enrique passed by the Cabo Corrientes bulge on Mexico’s southwestern coast during Sunday night, and then began weakening Monday as it moved over the open sea.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds were down to 60 mph (95 kph) by late Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Further weakening was forecast over the next few days, and “the center of Enrique is expected to move near or over portions of the southern Baja California Peninsula” late Tuesday or early Wednesday, the center said.

Late Monday, the storm’s core was about 205 miles (325 kilometers) southeast of Cabo San Lucas at the southern tip of Baja and moving northwest at 6 mph (9 kph).

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

