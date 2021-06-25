Tropical Storm Enrique forms off of southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Enrique formed Friday off of southern Mexico and forecasters said it was likely to…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Enrique formed Friday off of southern Mexico and forecasters said it was likely to grow into the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season while heading to the northwest parallel to the coast.

The storm was centered about 225 miles (410 kilometers) south-southeast of the port of Manzanillo at midday Friday and it was headed to the west-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Enrique had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (75 kph) and it could grow to hurricane force on Saturday.

While the storm was expected to remain offshore, forecasters said it could bring heavy rains and flooding over parts of southwestern Mexico.

