Home » World News » These satellite images show…

These satellite images show Grand Bahama before and after Dorian’s wrath

CNN

September 3, 2019, 10:23 AM

A striking satellite image of Grand Bahama Island shows vast areas of the island under water after Hurricane Dorian passed through the region on Monday.

Satellite photo showing parts of the Bahamas underwater following Hurricane Dorian.
Satellite photo showing parts of the Bahamas underwater following Hurricane Dorian.

For comparison, we’ve included an image that shows the same regions of the island prior to Hurricane Dorian:

Grand Bahama island before Hurricane Dorian made landfall.
Grand Bahama island before and after Hurricane Dorian made landfall. In the after photo, note the yellow lines that mark where the land was before the storm flooded the area.

Grand Bahama Island was still in the path of Hurricane Dorian on Tuesday and the area continues to endure devastating weather conditions produced by the hurricane’s eyewall, according to the National Hurricane Center.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News National News World News
dorian Grand Bahama Island Hurricane Dorian

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up