London court convicts 2 men of plot to torch 2 houses and a car linked to UK prime minister Starmer

LONDON (AP) — Two men were convicted Monday of a plot last year to set fire to two houses and…

LONDON (AP) — Two men were convicted Monday of a plot last year to set fire to two houses and a car linked to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Ukrainian nationals Roman Lavrynovych, 22, and Stanislav Carpiuc, a 27-year-old Romanian citizen, were found guilty of a conspiracy to damage property by fire. Petro Pochynok, 35, was acquitted of the charge.

The fires in May 2025 damaged the home Starmer moved out of when he became prime minister, as well as an apartment building he once owned a share of and destroyed his former Toyota SUV. Nobody was injured in the blazes.

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