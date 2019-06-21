WATCH: Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Tourism holds news conference about American tourist deaths

There will be a live news conference from the Dominican Republic's Ministry of Tourism regarding the deaths of American tourists in the country.

The Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Tourism held a news conference regarding the deaths of American tourists in the country.

The event, which will be located in Santo Domingo, began at 10 a.m.

The news conference was in Spanish.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.