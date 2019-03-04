The 10 tallest buildings around the world

The start of the 21st century has proven to be a vertically innovative race for cities around the world, with more than 120 buildings over 1,000 feet tall.

The Shanghai World Financial Center, the second-tallest building pictured, may seem dwarfed by its neighbor, Shanghai Tower, but it ranks as the 10th-tallest building in the world, according to World Atlas. It took more than a decade to complete, according to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat’s Global Tall Building Database, and its trapezoidal portal at the top was designed to enable the building to withstand high wind pressures. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The World’s Tallest Buildings

In fact, the 10 tallest structures worldwide have been completed in the last 15 years, starting with Taiwan’s Taipei 101 in 2004, according to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat. China alone has built half of the top 10 highest towers, and One World Trade Center is the only U.S. building to make the list.

Architects continue to plan and construct buildings projected to reach even higher heights, like Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Tower, currently under construction, and Kuwait’s proposed Burj Mubarak Al Kabir. But as of 2018, these are the world’s tallest buildings, according to the council. All heights are based on architectural height, rather than the height at the tip of the building.

