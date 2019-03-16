202
AP Photos: Heartbroken New Zealanders mourn mass shooting

By The Associated Press March 16, 2019 6:10 am 03/16/2019 06:10am
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Heartbroken New Zealanders lit candles and placed flowers at makeshift memorials set up in the city of Christchurch in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history.

Some mourners hugged their neighbors, while others stood in solemn silence at sites in the city center, not far from the two mosques where Muslims gathered for Friday prayers were mowed down by a racist gunman.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the shooter, an Australian native, had chosen to strike in New Zealand “because we represent diversity, kindness, compassion.”

christchurch jacina ardern mass shooting new zealand racism World News
