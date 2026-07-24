Former President Barack Obama surprises WNBA All-Stars at their practice at his Presidential Center

President Obama spoke to the players for a few minutes on the basketball court at the center which opened last month.

Obama Former President Barack Obama surprises a group of high school freshman girls during the WNBA Changemaker Day at the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park on the South Side, Friday, July 24, 2026. (Candace Dane Chambers/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Candace Dane Chambers/Chicago Sun-Times via AP Obama Former President Barack Obama surprises a group of high school freshman girls during the WNBA Changemaker Day at the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park on the South Side, Friday, July 24, 2026. (Candace Dane Chambers/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Candace Dane Chambers/Chicago Sun-Times via AP Obama Former President Barack Obama surprises a group of high school freshman girls during the WNBA Changemaker Day at the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park on the South Side, Friday, July 24, 2026. (Candace Dane Chambers/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Candace Dane Chambers/Chicago Sun-Times via AP Obama Former President Barack Obama surprises a group of high school freshman girls during the WNBA Changemaker Day at the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park on the South Side, Friday, July 24, 2026. (Candace Dane Chambers/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Candace Dane Chambers/Chicago Sun-Times via AP Obama Former President Barack Obama surprises a group of high school freshman girls during the WNBA Changemaker Day at the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park on the South Side, Friday, July 24, 2026. (Candace Dane Chambers/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Candace Dane Chambers/Chicago Sun-Times via AP WNBA All Star Basketball Former President Barack Obama shakes hands with WNBA All-Star Caitlin Clark during a practice at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Friday, July 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) AP Photo/Paul Beaty WNBA All Star Basketball Former President Barack Obama briefly guards WNBA All-Star Jonquil Jones during a practice at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Friday, July 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) AP Photo/Paul Beaty WNBA All Star Basketball Former President Barack Obama, left, jokes around with WNBA All-Star Jackie Young, right, during a practice at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Friday, July 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) AP Photo/Paul Beaty WNBA All Star Basketball Former President Barack Obama greets WNBA All-Star Paige Bueckers, left, during a practice at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Friday, July 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) AP Photo/Paul Beaty ( 1 /9) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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CHICAGO (AP) — Caitlin Clark was in awe after meeting former President Barack Obama after he surprised the WNBA All-Stars on Friday at his Presidential Center.

Clark called her conversation with Obama “a moment I’ll probably remember for the rest of my life.”

“It was obviously super cool. He just complimented me for the way that I handle everything, obviously with everything that’s been going on,” the Indiana Fever star said Friday after meeting Obama. “He’s somebody that has been in front of the media quite a bit and he reminded me, ‘When I got famous in my 40s, I didn’t have to do it in my 20s.’”

Obama spoke to the players for a few minutes on the basketball court at the center which opened last month.

“Some of you I’m meeting for the first time. All of you are extraordinary and I could not be bigger fans,” Obama said. “The way the game has been growing lately, the way it’s been picking up and people paying attention to your excellence, I think it’s been something for basketball fans, generally, a sight to see. It’s been making me happy.”

He spoke to the players for a few minutes before taking a group photo. Obama then spent about 10 minutes shaking hands with the players and taking photos with them, including Clark.

“I know many of you are involved in some wonderful ventures off the court, looking out for other young people and inspiring them. I just wanted to say thanks,” Obama said.

The former president gave a shout out to A’ja Wilson in his talk to the players and then went over and chatted with her as well.

After the photo-ops were done, Obama stepped on the court and talked with New York Liberty star Jonquel Jones, getting down in a defensive stance for a few seconds on her.

“I feel like as a hooper, you know when someone’s challenging you. So I was just like, let me go over there with the basketball, you know, do a little cross, bump him a little bit,” Jones said. “And I knew that I would get him activated a little because he’s a hooper, too.”

Jones said she had met Obama once before.

“He’s a role model for me and it was nice to be able to have that moment,” Jones said. “Someone that I look up to, someone that has paved the way for a lot of people to be here and see him continuing, his family continuing to give back to the community when they’ve already done so much is just so inspirational.”

That was the extent of his time on the court. He told the players that he didn’t play 5-on-5 anymore to protect his Achilles. He did say that he broke in the court with a game of “horse.”

Obama was the first sitting U.S. President to attend a WNBA game when he and his daughter, Sasha, sat courtside in 2010 for a Washington Mystics game. He also has hosted many of them at the White House after they either won WNBA championships or NCAA titles.

Obama was gifted with a No. 44 WNBA All-Star jersey that the players were going to autograph later.

This was the first professional sport to use the basketball court at the center, which opened in June. Obama went to the NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles in February. Obama said he unfortunately wasn’t going to be able to make the All-Star Game on Saturday because of a previous engagement with his wife, Michelle.

“It’s fitting for our 30th anniversary that we’re here as the first sports league to play in the Obama Presidential Center,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. “Someone who has inspired hundreds of millions of people to dream big and accomplish things like President Obama has and his tie to basketball is amazing, too. I think there’s no more fitting person to be meeting with the players.”

After talking to the players, Obama went across the center to talk to a group of investors in the league and nearly 100 high school girls to talk.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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