Wine of the Week: Perfect wines for the perfect weekend

The weather this weekend is forecast to be that of a typical D.C.-area summer, with the probability of rain during the day and moderate temperatures in the evening.

But who ever let a little rain get in the way of enjoying the rare treat of opening the perfect summer wine to enjoy all weekend long?

So here are a few wines that I think you can open and enjoy with your favorite summertime fare or just on its own, preferably with a hammock.

If you’re looking for an inexpensive way to start the weekend off on a bubbly note, try the Non-Vintage Lucien Albrecht Cremant D’Alsace Brut Rosé.

This sparkling pinot noir from the southern Alsace region of France features a delightful nose with scents of fresh strawberries and baked bread. Flavors of red berry and strawberry are carried by delicate bubbles and supported by great acidity. $18

I am a big fan of tropical fruit-centric styled Sauvignon Blanc wines that have great acidity, and the 2019 Trione Sauvignon Blanc River Road Ranch from the Russian River Valley region of Sonoma, California, hits all the right notes.

The citrusy bouquet of grapefruit, lemon and tropical fruit dominates the nose. Prominent flavors of pineapple, pear and more grapefruit sit impressively on the mineral laden frame while the bright finish stays crisp and fresh, thanks to the abundant acidity.

It’s a winner with either grilled chicken or lime-marinated grilled snapper. $22

Inexpensive Pinot Noir from France used to be an oxymoron, but not anymore. And you need look no further than the delicious 2018 Joseph Drouhin Laforet Pinot Noir from the famed Burgundy region of France to see why.

This elegant red wine features strawberry, raspberry and touches of red licorice. The bright acidity keeps the wine focused and refined. A beautiful bargain from Burgundy that will pair perfectly with grilled salmon or tuna. $18

“Crianza” means that wine has been aged at the winery, and in the case of the beautifully aged 2016 Cune Rioja Crianza from the Rioja region of Spain, it has been aged for 12 restful months in oak.

It has wonderful spicy flavors of blackberry, black cherry and toasted oak on a medium frame. Notes of cocoa and roasted coffee show well on the finish and provide wonderful versatility so that you can enjoy it with steak, burgers or ribs. $16

