Wine of the Week: The joy of drinking white wine after Memorial Day

Crossing the Memorial Day line on the calendar just seems to be a psychological green light to chill down bottles of crisp white wine.

Memorial Day weekend has come and gone, and I feel like Fred Flintstone sliding down the back of an Apatosaurus shouting “Yabba-dabba-do”(those of you of a certain age will get the reference), splashing headfirst into a glass of cold white wine.

And while red wine is not necessarily excluded from the reindeer games of summer fun, I think crossing the Memorial Day line on the calendar just seems to be a psychological green light to chill down bottles of crisp white wine.

By the way, no one has to force me to drink white wine any other time of year, but the onset of summer just gives me one more good excuse to foist some of my favorites upon my friends and family (and a few lucky listeners, too).

The common theme to keeping cool this summer is the balance between bright fruit and abundant acidity. Acidity provides a thirst-quenching quality that cleanses the palate and keeps the fruit — more accurately, the sugars provided by the fruit — in check.

Coincidentally, it is this very same quality that makes these wines cut the heat of spicy cuisines such as Indian, Thai and Chinese. Most of these wines are grown in regions where they can develop naturally-high levels of acidity.

That’s why many wines made from grapes grown in vineyards at higher elevations or exposed to the cooling influences of ocean currents have plenty of tart, mouthwatering acidity to cleanse the palate and sooth the soul.

So, if you’re firing up the grill or heading to the beach over the next few months, and you need a few fun wines to share with family, friends and neighbors, here are a couple of really delicious and affordable white wines to chill out with.

You can’t talk about summer white wines without including one of the top white wine varietals when it comes to keeping cool this summer, sauvignon blanc. The 2020 Ventisquero Reserva Sauvignon Blanc from the Casablanca Valley of Chile is a refreshing blast in a bottle.

This wine is bursting with fresh citrus fruit. Fragrant scents of grapefruit and citrus dominate the nose and continue on in the mouth where notes of nectarine and guava are supported by crisp acidity. $16

Another wonderful sauvignon blanc comes from a cool-climate region in New Zealand. The 2019 Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc Icon from Marlborough New Zealand is bursting with aromas of pineapple, passion fruit and guava.

Flavors of ripe tropical fruit, including passion fruit, guava and kiwi are kept crisp and bright thanks to the flinty minerality that weaves in and out of the tangy, balanced finish. $15

During the summer months, I prefer to drink my Chardonnays naked — the wine, that is. It is a winemaking term that indicates that the wine was produced without the use of oak in either the fermentation or aging process.

A wonderful example is the 2019 Four Vines “Naked” Chardonnay from California’s Santa Barbara County. A great value for a wine of this quality, the bouquet is full of green apples, pear and nectarines.

The flavors of peach, nectarine and kiwi are supported by surprisingly good depth that carries the fresh fruit across the palate. The bright acidity on the finish really accents the notes of citrus and pineapple and makes this a great pick to enjoy on a summer picnic. $8

The Torrontes grape is the backbone in another refreshing summer white wine from South America. The 2020 Trivento White Orchid Reserve Torrontes from the Mendoza region of Argentina is a blend of 85% Torrontes and 15% Pinot Grigio, and is a beautiful expression of the two grape varietals, delivering a perfumed nose of apple blossoms, white peach and apricots.

The substantial acidity provides a lovely platform for flavors of mango, honeydew melon and ripe nectarine up front, while notes of lemon grass and kumquats file in on the back. The slightly off-dry finish features abundant acidity and keeps the palate refreshed. $11

