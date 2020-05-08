Wine of the week: Mother’s Day wines

On Wine of the Week, wine expert Scott Greenberg lists some wines to give the mom in your life on her special day.

Mother’s Day has been around for a long, long time.

It appears to have its origins dating back to early Egyptians who honored Nut, the goddess of the sky.

The Greeks honored Rhea, daughter of Gaea, and the Romans honored Cybele, mother of the gods.

In the U.S., Anna Jarvis is credited with initiating a Mother’s Day-like event in the early 1900s.

In 1914, the U.S. Congress passed a joint resolution making it an official “Day.”

But given that many of us are still sheltering in place, this Mother’s Day is definitely going to be one to remember.

I am sure that many of us had to postpone our plans to visit our moms this year.

But maybe you’re lucky enough to be self-quarantined with a mom, be it your mom or your spouse/significant other who is also a mom.

If you fall into the latter category, you may want to think about making her day a little brighter and not let a little thing like a major pandemic completely ruin your plans for acknowledging and celebrating the special mom in your life.

It will just take a bit more planning and a lot more precaution this year.

If you are stuck at home, you could certainly have flowers delivered.

But if you’re running a bit behind on time, and assuming that it is safe to venture out to your local wine shop with the appropriate protective gear, wine just might be the perfect gift.

Especially if you put some thought into it and find one with a theme.

Roses are always a good idea on Mother’s Day, so why not bring home a rosé — particularly one with bubbles, such as the ones found in the Non-vintage Segura Viudas Brut Rosé Cava from Spain.

From grape to glass, this blend of 90% Trepat and 10% Garnacha (Grenache) takes one- and-half years in the bottle to produce this sparkler.

The fresh aromas of strawberry and red currant lead to refreshing flavors of ripe strawberry, juicy watermelon and red raspberry that hit the front of the tongue with finesse and charm.

Bright notes of red cherry fruit bring up the rear of the vibrant finish.

This Brut Rosé is ideal with fish, such as salmon or grilled tuna. $12

If your mom loves flowers, but you did not get a chance to order a bouquet in time, try the type that comes in a bottle — the 2017 Flowers Vineyard & Winery Sonoma Coast Chardonnay from California.

For about the same price as a dozen roses, you get a bouquet that sports beautiful aromas of citrus, peach and apricot that blend right in with a layered mouthfeel of white peach, nectarines and honeysuckle.

The buttery notes of marmalade, toasty brioche and spice provides an elegant finish. $45

For just about $15, you can give mom her own clone with the 2017 Pedroncelli Winery “Mother Clone” Zinfandel from Dry Creek Valley in Sonoma, California.

This zesty Zinfandel routinely scores top honors at wine competitions in the “Under $20 Zinfandel” category — and it’s easy to see why.

This is a classic Dry Creek Valley Zinfandel, with aromas of ripe blackberry, dusty earth and subtle black pepper spice.

On the palate, the wine offers up jammy black fruit, black pepper, savory spices and enough tannins to provide a long, lush finish. $15

