Wine of the Week: Holiday gift guide 2019

WTOP wine guy Scott Greenberg and The Vine Gal have recommendations for the wine lover on your gift list. Spoiler alert: They don't recommend buying them wine. Find out why, and what they do recommend.

T’was the week before the holidays and all through the wine cellar, the thoughtful spouse was fretting about what to buy her wine-loving fellar.

As she worried about what to get for her guy, her caring spouse was contemplating what for her he should buy.

The wine-sharing couple both fretted and pouted until an idea slowly sprang and then sprouted.

They’d write to their favorite wine writing team and see if they had any ideas they could gleam.

As luck would have it their plan worked just fine, for the Vine Guy and Vine Gal had gift ideas for more than just wine.

We each have our favorites from which you can choose, and with advice from both, you simply can’t lose.

Whether it’s Christmas or Hanukkah you choose to celebrate, here are several gift ideas that every wine lover can appreciate.

Just remember that prices might vary a bit, so check around before you commit.

The Vine Gal suggests:

I like usable wine gifts. If someone gives me a bottle of wine, that’s nice, but it usually disappears faster than teenagers with weekend chores. I am always thrilled when I give a wine-related gift that I see my friends still using several years later.

If you have a friend who is new to wine, “Wine for Dummies: 7th Edition,” by Ed McCarthy and Mary Ewing-Mulligan, is a must. Whether you’re buying for a beginner or intermediate wine enthusiast, this is a no-nonsense guide to choosing wine, understanding wine lists, exploring new varieties, serving, sharing and more! $16 on Amazon.

The Vine Guy suggests:

I agree that reusable gifts are best. After all, buying a bottle for someone can be tricky business, particularly if you are not familiar with their taste in wine. I am aware of friends who, on more than one occasion, “re-gifted” a wine that I thought they would love, and last year, I received a wine back from a friend as a gift who forgot that I gave it to him the year before! Lesson learned …

This year I am recommending a set of my favorite wineglasses: The Riedel Crystal Stemless Glassware O series Cabernet glasses. I love these glasses so much that we have almost switched completely over to stemless “stemware” in our house. I have snapped off my share of stems while cleaning our pricey glasses in the past, but with no stem, there’s no breakage. And the glasses really show off the quality of the wine every bit as well as traditional glassware. I’ll never buy another wineglass with a stem — and neither will the lucky recipient of this great gift. Buy 6, get 8 for $75 on Amazon.

We both recommend:

Every year, we recommend wine decanters. Why? Because we both agree that a person can never have enough of them! Wine decanters are not only a stylish gift; they are incredibly practical. Decanting serves two purposes: to separate a wine from any sediment that may have formed in the bottle, and to aerate the wine to enhance its aromas and flavors before serving. They come in a variety of styles and shapes. Check out the selection at Wine Enthusiast; they range in price from $25 to $100.

Happy Holidays!

