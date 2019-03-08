Wine of the Week: Doing good and drinking well

Every spring, the D.C. metropolitan area plays host to several wonderful charitable wine events. Best of all, there is enough diversity of causes and themes to appeal to every palate and pocketbook.

I can only think of one thing that goes better with good wine than good food: A good cause.

I have attended several wine-themed fundraising events in the past and have always been pleasantly surprised by the genuine philanthropy that extends beyond the bottle. Personally, I can think of no better way to raise money for a good cause than by raising a glass of good wine at the same time.

So, if you’re looking to drink well while doing good, the next couple of months are full of opportunities in our community.

Here are four wine-oriented fundraisers that are on the horizon in our area.

Let It Be

Saturday, April 6, 3 p.m. — 6 p.m. at Breaux Vineyards, Purcellville, Virginia

A unique and magical afternoon of music and wine benefiting the Ryan Bartel Foundation, spreading hope, help and strength to prevent youth suicide. Featuring the Lyrica Chamber Orchestra of Syracuse University performing Bach to The Beatles. Come as you are for a special fundraising event filled with hope, connection, acceptance and strength. Enjoy the sumptuous wines from Breaux Vineyards and food tastings from local renown restaurant chefs, while being entertained by the amazing musical talents of university students in the Lyrica Chamber Orchestra. They will serenade you with solos or duets all the way up to the entire chamber orchestra with well-known pieces from the classical to modern music world. The afternoon will be interspersed with storytelling, singing and uplifting experiences that will help make this a relaxing afternoon where you can simply, as they say, “let it be.” You don’t want to miss this special afternoon that includes a silent auction and more for an inspiring event supporting Youth Suicide Prevention.

The 20th Annual Sharon McGowan Breast Health Fund Benefit

Sunday, April 7 at Mercedes-Benz of Arlington, Arlington, Virginia

Join the Sharon McGowan Breast Health Fund and Arlington County Medical Society Foundation for their 20th annual benefit event. You don’t have to drink and drive, but you can drink and admire some sweet rides at Mercedes-Benz of Arlington at the 20th Annual Sharon McGowan Breast Health Fund Benefit. The $85 admission includes wine, beer, hors d’oeuvres, music and door prizes and — more importantly — it helps pay for early detection screening for those in Northern Virginia who cannot afford health insurance. This would not be possible without the unique, coordinated efforts between Sharon McGowan Breast Health Fund/Arlington County Medical Society Foundation, Virginia Hospital Center, Arlington Department of Health Services and Arlington Free Clinic. Please bring an appetite for fun. Dress is business casual … and wearing anything pink is encouraged!

For more info, email arlcoms@starpower.net.

14th Annual Lombardi Cancer Center Women & Wine

Wednesday, April 24, Ritz Carlton, McLean, Virginia

Women & Wine is one of the premier events for the capital region’s most influential women business leaders in the fight against breast cancer. The event, which benefits Georgetown Lombardi’s Nina Hyde Center for Breast Cancer Research, is a women’s only dinner featuring a cocktail reception, silent auction and award presentation to recognize outstanding individuals in their fight against breast cancer. The Nina Hyde Center for Breast Cancer Research was established in 1989 by designer Ralph Lauren and the late The Washington Post Company President Katherine Graham, as a tribute to their friend Nina Hyde. Limited number of individual tickets available for the event.

Contact Jaime Fashimpaur, jf1458@georgetown.edu, for more information.

Pigs, Pug & Pinot

Sunday, April 28, Tyber Creek Wine Bar & Kitchen, Washington, D.C.

For those looking for additional family members, the Humane Rescue Alliance will have adorable pups and cats available for adoption at this event. Special guest Charlotte — the potbelly pig from Life with Pigs Farm Animal Sanctuary — will also be making an appearance. Included in the $25 ticket is a glass of pinot, or whatever you fancy, vegan nibbles and, of course, goodies for your pup.

