Visit the White House private gardens for a limited time only

For a limited time, visitors can tour the White House’s private gardens from Saturday, April 1, to Sunday, April 2.

You can score free tickets to the spring garden tour on a first-come, first-served basis at a National Park Service tent that will be stationed near the White House Visitor Center each day beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Guests are invited to stroll through the greenery and grounds of the White House from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on both days.

Visitors can view the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden, Rose Garden, White House Kitchen Garden and South Lawn of the White House.

In a release from the White House on Monday, President Biden and first lady Jill Biden also announced this year’s other springtime events, including the Easter Egg Roll on April 10.

Tickets to the Easter Egg Roll are free and lottery-based due to high demand.