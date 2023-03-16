MARCH MADNESS: Midwest region review | Basketball buzz at U.Md. | Can March Madness be good for the office? | Tickets could be pricey | DC Sports Huddle breaks down NCAAs
Visit the White House private gardens for a limited time only

Ciara Wells

March 16, 2023

For a limited time, visitors can tour the White House’s private gardens from Saturday, April 1, to Sunday, April 2.

You can score free tickets to the spring garden tour on a first-come, first-served basis at a National Park Service tent that will be stationed near the White House Visitor Center each day beginning at 8:30 a.m.

A map of the White House’s gardens. (Courtesy The White House)

Guests are invited to stroll through the greenery and grounds of the White House from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on both days.

Visitors can view the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden, Rose Garden, White House Kitchen Garden and South Lawn of the White House.

In a release from the White House on Monday, President Biden and first lady Jill Biden also announced this year’s other springtime events, including the Easter Egg Roll on April 10.

Tickets to the Easter Egg Roll are free and lottery-based due to high demand.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

