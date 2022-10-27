RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin says West wants world domination | Ukrainian cats up for adoption | Russia, NATO hold nuclear drills
Home » White House » Biden to travel to…

Biden to travel to New Mexico days before midterm election

The Associated Press

October 27, 2022, 4:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to travel to New Mexico next week, days before the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

The White House in a statement said Biden will take part in events with Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is trying to win a second term in next month’s election, and other state and local officials.

Biden’s scheduled visit to New Mexico comes after Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Albuquerque last week to campaign with Lujan Grisham.

The New Mexico governor is facing the GOP nominee Mark Ronchetti. The former TV meteorologist outpaced Donald Trump on the 2020 ballot as a Senate candidate but still finished with less than 46% of the vote.

__

Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | White House

Tags:

joe biden

AFGE heightens calls for major SSA workforce improvements at union rally

Pentagon: Despite Russia's war, China still top threat to US

AFGE joins calls to fire State Dept diplomat for allegedly posting antisemitic content

Navy to break up some big contracts to increase small business participation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up