Kansas man charged with threatening President Biden’s life

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

January 29, 2022, 12:03 PM

A Kansas man has been charged with threatening to kill President Joe Biden.

Court documents state that on Tuesday, Jan. 25 Scott Ryan Merryman called police in his hometown of Independence, Kansas, and told them he was on his way to see the president. The following day a secret service agent interviewed Merryman. During the interview, court documents state that Merryman said he had been told by God to travel to D.C. to “lop off the head of the serpent in the heart of the nation.”

Merryman denied that the serpent was the President of the United States, but said he had information about the Book of Revelation that he was being instructed by God to give the president.

Authorities caught up with Merryman at a Cracker Barrel in Hagerstown, where they interviewed him in person. During that interview, court documents state that Merryman said the snake was Lucifer and/or the devil, and denied the comment was a threat towards the president.

When specifically questioned on why he was heading to the White House, Merryman said he had to deliver a message to President Biden. When he was searched, authorities said they found a loaded magazine containing three rounds of ammunition and a spotting scope in his backpack.

The court documents also stated that on Thursday around 11:30 a.m. Merryman contacted the White House switchboard and made threats against the president.

The documents also claimed that Merryman’s Facebook page contained a “series of increasingly threatening verbiage.”

