Rally outside White House in support of Trump Administration Iran policy

As a result of Friday's killing in Baghdad of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, several Iranian Americans gathered outside the White House Sunday afternoon to show support for the Trump administration's Iran policy.

“We are happy that a demon man, a monster, is dead now,” said Shirin Nariman, president of the group the Iranian American Community of Virginia which organized the gathering in Lafayette Park.

“We think this is a major blowout to the Iranian regime and people in Iran are super happy because they see that maybe this regime is crumbling.”

Festive music was played, some people danced and others passed out sweets, mirroring how many in Iran are reacting to Soleimani’s death.

Some people held Iranian flags and signs. Some read “Regime Change by Iranians.” Others included a photo of Soleimani and words over his face that basically translated to: “expired.”

Nariman said her group does not want war between the U.S. and Iran and she thinks it will be the Iranian people who will bring change.

“We think that 2020 is going to be a great year and we are going to see finally the release of people from the mullahs’ regime,” Nariman said.

