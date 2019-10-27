WATCH LIVE: President Trump to make ‘major’ statement after cryptic tweet

President Trump is expected to deliver a statement from the White House at 9 a.m. after a Saturday night tweet hinting at a major announcement.

President Trump is expected to deliver a statement from the White House at 9 a.m. after a Saturday night tweet hinting at a significant announcement.

A U.S. official told The Associated Press late Saturday that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was targeted in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province. The official said confirmation that the IS chief was killed in an explosion is pending.

A White House spokesman would say only that the president would be making a “major statement.” No other details were available.

Watch a livestream of Trump’s statement below:

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.