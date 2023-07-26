DC region on track for 3-day heat wave

The next three days in the D.C. area are expected to be dangerously hot, with temperatures feeling well into the triple digits. Here's what you need to know.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Thursday, as the heat index is expected to be in the 100s.

“Heat and humidity will increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those outdoors,” the National Weather Service said.

Friday and Saturday are expected to see highs reaching the upper 90s, with heat indexes in the 100s, according to 7News.

Despite the extreme hot weather, 7News meteorologist Mark Peña said the heat wave is expected to pass fairly quickly and shouldn’t damper all your outdoor weekend plans.

“The duration of this heat wave isn’t gonna last for too long,” he said, adding that by Saturday and Sunday, there will be an “increased moisture in the air” and a chance for showers and storms that could cool the temperatures a bit.

Christopher Rodriguez, director of the District’s homeland security agency, said that Mayor Muriel Bowser’s declaration of a hot weather emergency this week allows the city to open cooling centers and other facilities so residents can beat the heat.

He urged residents to familiarize themselves with the symptoms of heat-related illnesses, and to avoid strenuous activities outdoors whenever possible. A list of the District’s cooling centers can be found online.

“Do not underestimate the impact that this heat emergency is going to have on you. I know there’s a lot of people out there who want to go out for their runs, or want to spend a lot of time outside,” Rodriguez said.

“Limit your time outdoors, and make sure you stay hydrated. Because you’re dealing with triple-digit temperatures and the potential for a heat index of up to 110 degrees, you can very quickly feel those impacts.”

Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-90s. Heat index in the mid- to upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, muggy and mild. Lows in the 70s.

THURSDAY: Dangerously hot, thunderstorms later in the day. Highs in the mid- to upper 90s. Heat index in the 100s.

FRIDAY: Dangerously hot. Highs in the mid- to upper 90s. Heat index in the 100s.

Current conditions

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report.

